Four killed, two injured in clash over old feud in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD – Four people, including women, were killed and two others injured in firing between two groups over a longstanding enmity in Sindh.

A bloody clash took place between two groups of the Dahani clan within the limits of Mirpur police station in Jacobabad. Firing from both sides left three people, including two women, dead on the spot.

Another person died while being taken to hospital, bringing the death toll to four.

A heavy contingent of police reached the scene after the incident was reported and collected evidence from the site.

Police said the dead include Ali Hassan, Iqbal, Razia and Latifan Khatoon. Two people were also injured in the clash.

Police said the bodies are being shifted to the taluka hospital for necessary legal formalities, while the injured are receiving treatment.