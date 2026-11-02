Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Prices – 2 November 2026

ISLAMABAD –come close to Rs4Lac mark amid massive sell-off that erased nearly Rs16,000 per tola in just two trading sessions, triggering uncertainty among investors and renewed interest from jewellery buyers.

The 24-karat gold plunged by Rs10,800 per tola to Rs409,736, while the price of 10 grams declined by Rs9,259 to Rs351,282. The dramatic fall has placed the Rs400,000 threshold firmly in focus as market participants assess whether gold could face another round of selling pressure in November.

New Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold and Silver Category Latest Price 24K Gold Per Tola Rs409,736 24K Gold Per 10 Grams Rs351,282 International Gold Per Ounce $3,872 Silver Per Tola Rs5,388

The last two trading sessions of October delivered a major setback to Pakistan’s bullion market, wiping out substantial value within a remarkably short period. Gold stood at Rs425,636 per tola on Thursday, October 29, before slipping by Rs5,100 on Friday to settle at Rs420,536.

The decline accelerated on Saturday, October 31, when another Rs10,800 was wiped off the per-tola rate, pulling the price down to Rs409,736.

Overall, the precious metal lost Rs15,900 per tola across the two trading sessions, representing a decline of approximately 3.74%.

The magnitude of the fall has raised concerns among investors while encouraging prospective buyers to monitor prices for further opportunities.

Latest 22K, 21K and 18K Gold Rates

Weight 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola Rs375,833 Rs358,750 Rs307,500 Per Gram Rs32,221 Rs30,757 Rs26,363 Per 10 Grams Rs322,217 Rs307,571 Rs263,632 Per Ounce Rs913,275 Rs871,762 Rs747,225

These reported quotations are indicative and may differ from the prices charged by jewellery retailers.

Customers purchasing finished jewellery generally pay additional manufacturing charges, dealer margins and applicable taxes.

Gold Rates in Lahore and Karachi

Separate quotations from Lahore and Karachi reflected variations in local trading prices during the latest reported session.

Market Category Reported Rate Lahore Gold Piece Rs406,500 / Rs406,000 Lahore Pathoor Gold Rs401,500 / Rs399,500 Lahore 22K Gold Rs372,625 Lahore 21K Gold Rs355,687 Karachi Gold Selling Rate Rs408,000

These figures reflect previously reported local quotations. Prices may vary depending on the dealer, gold purity and market conditions.

Silver Prices in Pakistan

Silver also remained under observation as movements in precious metal markets attracted greater attention.

The latest available benchmark placed silver at Rs5,388 per tola.

Additional reported local quotations included: