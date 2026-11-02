Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 2 November 2026

LAHORE – US Dollar is being sold at Rs280 in Pakistan’s open currency market, while the British pound and euro continue to trade at significantly higher levels, according to exchange rates reported for Monday, November 2, 2026.

According to the latest available rates, the US dollar stands at Rs277.50 for buying and Rs280 for selling, remaining a key focus for importers, traders and overseas Pakistanis. UK pound sterling is quoted at Rs371.65 for buying and Rs375.50 for selling, while the euro stands at Rs308.75 and Rs314.13, respectively.

UAE dirham is being bought at Rs75.50 and sold at Rs76.35, whereas the Saudi riyal is trading at Rs73.90 for buying and Rs74.40 for selling. Among other major currencies, the Kuwaiti dinar commands one of the highest rates at Rs895.76 for selling, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs748.76 and the Omani riyal at Rs731.90.

Currency exchange rates may vary between exchange companies and cities depending on market conditions and transaction volumes.

Note: These figures are based on the supplied exchange-rate list and have not been independently verified.