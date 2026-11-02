Pakistan again hits Afghan Taliban Border posts amid unprovoked Cross-Border Firing

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN – Tensions flared along Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Pakistani security forces launched strong counter-response to unprovoked firing from Afghan positions, hitting multiple border outposts, mortar installations and defensive structures.

The latest confrontation triggered fresh security concerns as reports claimed that Afghan Taliban personnel fled from several positions following the Pakistani military’s retaliatory action.

Despite the exchange of fire, authorities in South Waziristan confirmed that no casualties had been reported on the Pakistani side of the border.

The confrontation reportedly erupted when gunfire originating from Afghan border positions was directed towards Pakistani security checkpoints. Pakistani troops responded without delay, engaging several positions across the frontier that were reportedly involved in the firing.

The counteraction targeted Afghan border posts, mortar positions and fortified defensive installations. Reports also suggested that Taliban personnel retreated from their positions in the face of the Pakistani response. However, the extent of damage to the targeted installations and any casualties on the Afghan side could not be independently established.

Amid concerns over safety of residents living near the border, Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan confirmed that no loss of life had been reported in Pakistani border areas following the confrontation. The district administration’s statement provided reassurance regarding the immediate impact of the exchange on nearby communities.

Security forces, meanwhile, remain on heightened alert, with authorities indicating that any further aggression from across the border would be met with an appropriate response.

The latest incident has once again brought attention to the fragile security situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier, where recurring exchanges of fire have continued to pose challenges for border management and regional stability. The confrontation also highlights the risks faced by communities living close to the international boundary, particularly when armed exchanges occur near populated areas.

Pakistani officials consistently maintained that protecting civilians, securing border installations and preventing violations of the country’s territorial integrity remain central security priorities.

With forces maintaining vigilance amid the latest confrontation, the situation along the affected border sector remains under close observation as authorities seek to prevent further escalation.