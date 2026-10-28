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Pakistan slams Afghan Taliban for targeting Civilians in Deadly Border Attack

By News Desk
11:29 pm | Oct 28, 2026
Pakistan Slams Afghan Taliban For Targeting Civilians In Deadly Border Attack

MIRAN SHAH – A mortar strike on house in South Waziristan’s Angoor Adda killed one civilian and wounded five members of the same family, security sources said, prompting a Pakistani military response that the information ministry said destroyed seven Afghan Taliban posts.

The fresh confrontation garnered strongly rebuttal from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which rejected the Afghan Taliban’s version of events as “false and fabricated”. It said mortar shell fired from the Afghan side landed on a house in a residential neighbourhood, causing the casualties and spreading fear among communities living along the volatile frontier.

The ministry accused Afghan Taliban forces of starting the clash with unprovoked gunfire and mortar shelling directed at unarmed civilians inside Pakistani territory.

Pakistani security forces responded immediately, the ministry said, silencing the firing positions and inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment. It claimed seven Taliban posts were destroyed. Security sources separately said several checkpoints were targeted during the retaliation.

The ministry also accused Taliban spokespersons of presenting a misleading account of the confrontation, describing their statements as part of a recurring campaign of fabricated claims aimed largely at audiences within Afghanistan.

The statement further alleged that the firing had been carried out on India’s instructions and reflected a pattern associated with Indian-backed proxies. The supplied information contained no independent evidence substantiating that allegation.

 

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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