Pakistan slams Afghan Taliban for targeting Civilians in Deadly Border Attack

MIRAN SHAH – A mortar strike on house in South Waziristan’s Angoor Adda killed one civilian and wounded five members of the same family, security sources said, prompting a Pakistani military response that the information ministry said destroyed seven Afghan Taliban posts.

The fresh confrontation garnered strongly rebuttal from Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which rejected the Afghan Taliban’s version of events as “false and fabricated”. It said mortar shell fired from the Afghan side landed on a house in a residential neighbourhood, causing the casualties and spreading fear among communities living along the volatile frontier.

The ministry accused Afghan Taliban forces of starting the clash with unprovoked gunfire and mortar shelling directed at unarmed civilians inside Pakistani territory.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 | 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 & 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 ◼️ Afghan Taliban regime’s latest fabrication of lies on Angoor Adda border incident again confirms their deceitful character. Fact of the matter is that their cowardly forces initiated unprovoked fire and mortar shelling on unarmed civilians on Pakistani side, following pattern and instructions of their proxy masters India. ◼️ Immediate, effective and disproportionate response by our brave and proud security forces not only silenced their guns but inflicted heavy casualties to their men in addition to material losses including destruction of seven posts. ◼️ Such lies of Taliban regime so called official spokespersons carry no value and are part of a litany of fabricated stories that they keep on telling, mostly to their own people suffering under their imposed and non representative regime. 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝 — Fact Checker MoIB (@FactCheckerMoIB) October 28, 2026

Pakistani security forces responded immediately, the ministry said, silencing the firing positions and inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment. It claimed seven Taliban posts were destroyed. Security sources separately said several checkpoints were targeted during the retaliation.

The ministry also accused Taliban spokespersons of presenting a misleading account of the confrontation, describing their statements as part of a recurring campaign of fabricated claims aimed largely at audiences within Afghanistan.

The statement further alleged that the firing had been carried out on India’s instructions and reflected a pattern associated with Indian-backed proxies. The supplied information contained no independent evidence substantiating that allegation.