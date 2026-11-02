Cda Brings Three Retired Brigadiers Into Top Management

ISLAMABAD – Three retired Pakistan Army brigadiers have been appointed in key positions in Capital Development Authority (CDA), bringing additional ex-military officers into leadership structure of federal capital’s development body.

The appointments were made in departments responsible for Islamabad’s municipal affairs, urban planning, development projects, and land administration. The three ex-servicemen were recruited through special hiring process conducted by the CDA before being assigned their respective responsibilities.

Under latest administrative arrangements, Brigadier (Retd.) Muhammad Javed Iqbal has been appointed Director General of Civic Management, placing him in a senior position within the department responsible for municipal and civic affairs in Islamabad.

Brigadier (Retd.) Rashid Manzoor has been appointed Director General of Planning and Development, an important department associated with the capital’s urban development and planning activities. Brigadier (Retd.) Muhammad Azhar Khan has been assigned to Land and Estate Management, a crucial area of the CDA’s operations involving land administration and estate-related matters.

The three former army officers were not appointed through an ordinary internal transfer arrangement. Instead, their services were recently acquired by the Capital Development Authority through a special recruitment process.

After completion of recruitment formalities, the CDA’s Human Resource Department issued separate official notifications formalizing their new assignments. The notifications confirm the placement of the retired brigadiers in their respective departments, marking another administrative development within the authority.

The latest appointments come under the leadership of Lieutenant (Retd.) Sohail Ashraf, who took charge as CDA chairman in April 2026. He currently serves as a Grade-20 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), meaning he is part of the civilian bureaucracy rather than an active-duty military officer.

Alongside his role as CDA chairman, Ashraf also serves as Chief Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).