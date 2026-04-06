Lieutenant (r) Sohail Ashraf made CDA Chairman in major reshuffle

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant (Retired) Sohail Ashraf gets an additional charge as new Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), days after he was made city’s Chief Commissioner.

Ashraf now holds both top positions, placing him at the helm of Islamabad’s administration and development. Officials said this appointment will give fresh push to the capital’s governance and urban projects.

A notification has been issued by the Establishment Division, confirming Sohail Ashraf’s appointment under Section 6(2) of the Capital Development Authority Ordinance, 1960, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Government insiders believe this unprecedented consolidation of power aims to ensure more streamlined coordination between the federal government and the CDA. Officials said that having one person in charge of both roles will accelerate decision-making, boost administrative efficiency, and enhance the planning and execution of Islamabad’s development projects.

Ashraf, who is seasoned in governance and disaster management, has been appointed head of Islamabad’s top administrative office. Capital Development Authority faces storm of challenges, from stalled projects and chaotic urban planning to a worsening water shortage that has plagued the city for decades.

Officials said Ashraf’s first move will be cracking down on rule-breaking in development contracts, promising transparency and fair competition. With Islamabad’s population booming and no major new water sources in sight, residents will be watching closely to see if his leadership can turn the tide.