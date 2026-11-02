Florida Jet Crash kills 9 as Aircraft makes Vertical Dive into Palm Beach County

GREENACRES, Fla. — A business jet carrying nine people crashed and exploded in Palm Beach County neighborhood and no one aboard survived, officials said.

Bombardier Learjet 60, registered as N722BD, hits the ground on November 1, near Military Trail and 10th Avenue North, in the Greenacres/Cresthaven area. Dashcam footage captured the final plunge and the fireball that followed, which left a deep crater beside the roadway.

Local officials confirmed that all nine occupants died in crash, calling it “horrific tragedy” as the aircraft “looked like a missile going down.”

@BoomersGhost Thanks for the update! Nathalia Filgueiras does qualify to pilot the Lear 60 and as pilot in command. God Bless her if this confirmed and the rest of the souls on board! https://t.co/lLFMq7toqO — Jet (@_jetgaming) November 2, 2026

The aircraft went from routine cruise to catastrophe in roughly sixty to seventy seconds. The jet had left Austin–Bergstrom International Airport in Texas for North Eleuthera in the Bahamas. It had reached as high as 41,000 feet, by some accounts, before leveling off near 35,000 feet and heading east.

Over Florida, the pilots reported moderate turbulence that bounced the jet several hundred feet off its assigned altitude. They also reported precipitation and light ice, which they described as manageable, in outside air of about minus 47 degrees Celsius. They asked Miami Center for permission to climb to 37,000 feet.

Soon after the clearance, the aircraft went into a steep descent. The crew first reported sink rates of 8,000 to 10,000 feet per minute, which climbed past 20,000. Flightradar24 and ADS-B data show peaks above 30,000 feet per minute. The pilots also reported an overspeed condition. Reports describe a bank of roughly 60 degrees as the jet plunged.

A woman believed to be the pilot is heard shifting from calm routine reports to panic mode. She called the rate of descent and overspeed, gave the aircraft’s bank angle and warned that they were going to hit the ground.

The jet came down just feet from homes and close to traffic. Its impact severed power lines and water mains, causing local outages and scattering debris across the area. Early accounts report no deaths or serious injuries on the ground.

The names of the nine victims have not been released. The aircraft is about 22 years old and is owned by LR60271 LLC, a Delaware company. It had flown to Austin from Little Rock, Arkansas, on October 31.

National Transportation Safety Board is doing the inquiry, supported by Federal Aviation Administration, and has deployed a go-team to Palm Beach County. A media briefing is planned.

Investigators are expected to examine the weather, including icing, turbulence and precipitation. They will also look at a possible loss of control, aircraft systems and the recovery of wreckage and flight data. Officials have not determined a cause.

The crash is among the deadliest U.S. aviation accidents this year and the deadliest involving a Learjet 60. Early accounts differ slightly on exact altitudes, descent rates, the aircraft’s age and the radio wording, as they often do before official findings.