Anti-Smog Guns in Action as Lahore AQI tops 500

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Punjab authorities bring anti-smog guns across Lahore’s worst-affected areas as a fresh wave of hazardous air pollution pushes city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) beyond 500, triggering serious public health concerns.

Lahore again topped world’s most polluted cities list, with the overall AQI reaching 509 in the reported monitoring snapshot. The situation is significantly worse in certain neighborhoods, where pollution readings have climbed above 800.

The worsening conditions have prompted environmental authorities to accelerate their response, combining water-spraying operations with industrial inspections, drone surveillance and action against major pollution sources.

As thick smog continues to blanket provincial capital, specialized anti-smog guns are being used to spray fine water droplets in areas reporting particularly high pollution concentrations. The equipment has been deployed at selected locations, including busy roads, industrial zones and areas affected by construction dust, in an effort to suppress airborne particles.

However, weak winds are making the situation more challenging, limiting the natural dispersal of pollutants and allowing unhealthy air to persist over residential neighborhoods.

Allama Iqbal Town AQI Hits 836 as Pollution Spreads Across Lahor. The scale of the crisis becomes even clearer when individual monitoring stations are examined. Allama Iqbal Town recorded staggering AQI of 836, followed by Burki Road Paragon at 776. Model Town’s A Block registered 553, while Bedian Thethar Road reached 455 and DHA Phase 5 recorded 424.

Lahore’s Most Polluted Sites

Area AQI Allama Iqbal Town 836 Burki Road Paragon 776 ARM 667 ARC Lahore 619 AirWatchPakistan-RG 595 Model Town A Block 553 Bedian Thethar Road 455 DHA Phase 5 B Block 424 Bedian Road 372 Askari 10 302

Alongside the deployment of anti-smog machinery, the provincial administration has stepped up enforcement against industrial and commercial pollution sources. According to the provided 24-hour enforcement figures, environmental teams inspected 35 industrial establishments across Punjab, imposing fines totaling Rs600,000 for breaches of environmental regulations.

Brick kilns were another major focus of the crackdown. Inspectors visited 66 facilities and sealed one kiln after identifying violations. Field teams are also continuing operations to identify excessive smoke emissions and ensure that industrial activities comply with environmental standards.

Punjab’s anti-smog drive has expanded into round-the-clock monitoring, with specialized drone teams, night squads and Hawk Eye field personnel deployed to identify environmental violations. The operation also targets commercial cooking establishments and the use of substandard plastic products.

Officials reported inspections at 24 locations as part of the plastic crackdown, resulting in the seizure of 18 kilograms of non-compliant material.

The surge in pollution triggered respiratory illnesses, particularly among children, older residents and people with existing heart or lung conditions.