Mr Patlu breaks down in Tears, accusing ‘Powerful persons’ of abandoning him after Wedding Stampede

SIALKOT – A wedding celebration turned into deadly nightmare, leaving two people dead and TikToker Mr Patlu facing serious legal trouble.

Amid legal troubles, Tiktok star Patlu shared an emotional video statement, accusing influential figures of using him and abandoning him when tragedy struck, while pleading for justice and defending his role in the ill-fated event.

The social media personality has been booked after the tragedy that claimed two lives and left several people injured, while he strongly distanced himself, saying that he had secured official permission before arranging the gathering. In his latest clip, Mr Patlu questioned why he was being blamed for an incident he described as unexpected, while claiming that his physical condition prevented him from appearing before investigators.

‘I Had Official Permission, How Can I Be Blamed?’

آپ حوصلہ رکھو، حادثہ کسی کے اختیار میں نہیں ہوتا۔ تمہارا مقصد لوگوں کو خوشی دینا تھا، کسی کو نقصان پہنچانا نہیں۔ جو افسوسناک واقعہ پیش آیا، اس کا دکھ اپنی جگہ، مگر بغیر تحقیق کسی ایک شخص پر سارا الزام ڈال دینا درست نہیں۔ اللہ سب متاثرین کے لواحقین کو صبر دے اور تمہیں بھی ہمت دے۔ 🤲

Dont Worry We are with ✅

Mr.Patlo — DGISPR MarKhor 🪖 𓃝 (@DGISPRMarKhor) November 2, 2026

Defending the arrangements made for the event, Mr Patlu maintained that he got No Objection Certificate (NOC) before proceeding with the celebrations. He argued that an unforeseen accident caused by an overwhelming crowd should not automatically make him responsible for the consequences.

According to TikToker, his intention was to help financially struggling families and arrange marriages for underprivileged girls rather than create a dangerous situation. He questioned whether supporting people in need had now become an offence, insisting that his charitable activities were being overshadowed by the tragedy.

However, his account raised fresh questions because district authorities previously maintained that permission for the event had been withdrawn following alleged violations of the approved conditions.

In another allegation, Mr Patlu claimed that influential figures who previously maintained close ties with him had disappeared from his life after the incident. He alleged that prominent individuals had used their association with him for their own interests but were unwilling to support him when he became embroiled in legal proceedings.

According to his statement, several well-connected people had been in regular contact with him before the tragedy, yet none stood beside him when the situation turned serious. TikToker did not disclose the names of those he accused of abandoning him, nor did he provide evidence to substantiate the allegations.

His remarks have nevertheless added another controversial dimension to the case, which has already attracted considerable public attention.

Explaining his absence from the investigation, Mr Patlu claimed that his health had deteriorated to the point where he could neither get out of bed nor walk properly. He said his physical condition had made it impossible for him to present himself before police authorities, despite being nominated in the criminal case.

TikToker expressed frustration over the proceedings, arguing that his circumstances should be considered before conclusions were drawn about his conduct. His medical claims have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear whether supporting documentation has been submitted to investigators.

Seeking intervention, Mr Patlu appealed to Field Marshal Asim Munir and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to ensure that he receives justice. He maintained that he had become entangled in a serious legal controversy despite intending to organise a celebration and assist disadvantaged families.

His public appeal comes as police continue investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal gathering and the responsibilities of those involved in organising it.

While Mr Patlu has repeatedly referred to obtaining official permission, the district administration’s earlier account presents a different picture. Officials maintained that the organisers initially get permission for private Mehfil-e-Sama and qawwali programme under restrictions. However, the administration reportedly withdrew that permission after receiving information that the organisers were failing to comply with the agreed conditions.

According to officials, the programme was authorised to begin after Isha prayers, but activities reportedly started around 4 p.m., contrary to the approved schedule. The administration stated that Deputy Commissioner Awais Mushtaq cancelled the NOC before the gathering proceeded.

The conflicting accounts have placed the issue of official permission at the centre of the investigation, particularly whether the organisers continued with the event after being informed of its cancellation.

The controversy began when a large crowd assembled at Faraz Stadium on Daska Road in Sialkot for festivities associated with Mr Patlu’s wedding. The gathering attracted considerable attention after organisers announced a prize distribution featuring 50 motorcycles and a car.

The winning valuable prizes reportedly garnred hundreds of participants from different areas, creating intense pressure around the stadium’s entrance. According to police accounts, the situation deteriorated when attendees were instructed to enter the venue together, triggering a sudden rush.

Several people fell amid the chaos, while others were reportedly trampled as the crowd pushed forward. The incident claimed the lives of Muhammad Aqeel and Muhammad Rehan, while several other participants sustained injuries. Police subsequently registered a criminal case against Mr Patlu and other individuals allegedly involved in organising and managing the gathering.

The allegations include negligence, breaches of event conditions and inadequate crowd-control arrangements. Several suspects were reportedly taken into custody as investigators examined the responsibilities of organisers and security personnel.