Mr Patlu’s first wife claims she was divorced without being told, alleges mental torture

Known TikToker Mr Patlu’s first wife has claimed that she married him on November 10, 2021, and that the relationship lasted about four years, after which he divorced her without telling her.

In an interview on social media, she said she stood by her husband when he was facing financial difficulties, but that his behaviour changed after he gained fame and wealth, and he began relationships with other women.

She said that once he started these relationships, Patlu began tormenting her. He scolded her, stopped calling her and cut off contact, leaving her in severe mental distress. She said she has been taking sleeping pills for the past year and a half, and that her medical records are in the UK.

According to the former wife, Mr Patlu kept meeting other women. She said that when she asked him to tell people on social media that he was married, he threatened to leak videos of her private moments and send them to her family as well. She claimed her husband divorced her without informing her and had relationships with other women in other countries. She called it a great cruelty that he abandoned his lawful marriage for other women and never even told her about the divorce.

The woman said she came forward on social media so that other girls could stay safe. She appealed to the public to consider the facts before accepting claims that appear on social media.

These are allegations made by one party, and the source does not include a response from Mr Patlu. If you publish this, I’d suggest keeping the “claimed” and “alleged” attribution throughout and adding his side if available.