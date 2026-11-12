Pakistan’s Forex Reserves hit $26.84 Billion, surge nearly $7.7 Billion in One Year

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witnessed upward trajectory over past 12 months, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) adding nearly $7 billion to its reserves since November 2025.

The latest figures show that central bank holdings climbed to $21.57 billion, while the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves have reached $26.84 billion, showing improvement in Pakistan’s external financial position.

The foreign exchange reserves increased by $11 million during the week ending November 6, 2026, reaching $21,572.5 million. Although the weekly increase remained modest, the broader picture tells a different story, with Pakistan recording substantial growth in its foreign currency holdings over the past year.

Commercial banks held around $5.27 billion in net foreign exchange reserves, taking the country’s combined liquid reserves to $26.84 billion. The latest development follows another weekly increase recorded at the end of October, when SBP reserves rose by $39 million to $21.56 billion.

Pakistan’s total liquid reserves have also registered an impressive expansion, increasing by around $7.70 billion over the same period. The combined reserves have consequently grown by approximately 40%, climbing from $19.14 billion to $26.84 billion.

While Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded gradual improvements during the early months of 2026, September proved to be the biggest turning point. SBP reserves stood at approximately $17.15 billion in August before jumping to nearly $21.51 billion in September.

The increase of approximately $4.36 billion in a single month represented one of the most significant movements in the country’s foreign exchange holdings during the period under review.

This sharp rise pushed Pakistan’s total liquid reserves from approximately $22.03 billion in August to $26.34 billion in September. The upward trend continued into October, when central bank reserves reached $21.56 billion and total liquid reserves approached $26.87 billion.

Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves