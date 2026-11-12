Pakistan’s Forex Reserves hit $26.84 Billion, surge nearly $7.7 Billion in One Year

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves witnessed upward trajectory over past 12 months, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) adding nearly $7 billion to its reserves since November 2025.
The latest figures show that central bank holdings climbed to $21.57 billion, while the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves have reached $26.84 billion, showing improvement in Pakistan’s external financial position.
The foreign exchange reserves increased by $11 million during the week ending November 6, 2026, reaching $21,572.5 million. Although the weekly increase remained modest, the broader picture tells a different story, with Pakistan recording substantial growth in its foreign currency holdings over the past year.
Commercial banks held around $5.27 billion in net foreign exchange reserves, taking the country’s combined liquid reserves to $26.84 billion. The latest development follows another weekly increase recorded at the end of October, when SBP reserves rose by $39 million to $21.56 billion.
Pakistan’s total liquid reserves have also registered an impressive expansion, increasing by around $7.70 billion over the same period. The combined reserves have consequently grown by approximately 40%, climbing from $19.14 billion to $26.84 billion.
While Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded gradual improvements during the early months of 2026, September proved to be the biggest turning point. SBP reserves stood at approximately $17.15 billion in August before jumping to nearly $21.51 billion in September.
The increase of approximately $4.36 billion in a single month represented one of the most significant movements in the country’s foreign exchange holdings during the period under review.
This sharp rise pushed Pakistan’s total liquid reserves from approximately $22.03 billion in August to $26.34 billion in September. The upward trend continued into October, when central bank reserves reached $21.56 billion and total liquid reserves approached $26.87 billion.
Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves
|Period
|SBP Reserves
|Total Reserves
|November 2025
|$14.59 billion
|$19.14 billion
|December 2025
|$16.05 billion
|$20.84 billion
|January 2026
|$16.16 billion
|$20.97 billion
|February 2026
|$16.30 billion
|$21.06 billion
|March 2026
|$16.38 billion
|$21.33 billion
|April 2026
|$15.85 billion
|$20.80 billion
|May 2026
|$17.19 billion
|$22.11 billion
|June 2026
|$18.38 billion
|$23.21 billion
|July 2026
|$17.04 billion
|$21.89 billion
|August 2026
|$17.15 billion
|$22.03 billion
|September 2026
|$21.51 billion
|$26.34 billion
|October 2026
|$21.56 billion
|$26.86 billion
|November 6, 2026
|$21.57 billion
|$26.84 billion