Suzuki Alto Sales jump 130%, Swift up 175% as Pakistan’s Car Market Roars Back in 2026

KARACHI – Pakistan’s auto industry staged comeback, with passenger car sales going up 60% in October 2026 compared with same month last year. Suzuki Alto emerged as winner, selling more than 11,000 units in a single month, while the overall car market recorded one of its strongest monthly performances of the current fiscal year.

The latest data by PAMA show dramatic turnaround in vehicle demand, with passenger car sales reaching 21,635 units in October 2026, compared with just 13,513 units in October 2025. Even more striking was month-on-month performance. Car sales nearly doubled from 10,939 units in September 2026, recording an extraordinary increase of approximately 98%.

The October surge helped push total passenger car sales during the first four months of fiscal year 2026-27 to 63,507 units, compared with 42,831 vehicles in the corresponding period last year, representing growth of approximately 48%. Industry experts attribute the recovery to improving macroeconomic conditions, stronger purchasing activity and renewed consumer confidence, although seasonal factors also influenced monthly sales.

Suzuki Alto top Sales chart and Swift follows

Alto continues to win big chunk of 4 wheeler market, recording 11,363 sales in October 2026. The entry level hatchback’s numbers increase from 4,931 units sold in October 2025, showing year-on-year growth of approximately 130%.

Swift sales jumped to 3,214 units in October from 1,170 units in the corresponding month last year, marking an increase of nearly 175%. Toyota’s Corolla, Yaris and Corolla Cross lineup collectively recorded 3,496 sales, while Honda Civic and City contributed another 1,933 units.

Suzuki Cultus recorded 653 sales, Hyundai Elantra reached 401 units and Hyundai Sonata registered just 17 units.

October 2026 Car Sales

Car model October sales Suzuki Alto 11,363 Toyota Corolla, Yaris & Corolla Cross 3,496 Suzuki Swift 3,214 Honda Civic & City 1,933 Suzuki Cultus 653 Suzuki Every 522 Hyundai Elantra 401 Dewan Honri-Ve 36 Hyundai Sonata 17 Total passenger cars 21,635

The country’s motorcycle and three-wheeler market also maintained strong momentum during October, recording combined sales of 199,908 units, compared with 163,863 units in October 2025.

Honda continued to dominate Pakistan’s two-wheeler market, with sales reaching an impressive 173,152 units during October alone. United Auto Motorcycles followed with 21,341 sales, while Suzuki recorded 3,835 units.