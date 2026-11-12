Raheen Basharat wins Hearts with Bold Debut Performance in ‘Hurmat’

HUM TV’s drama serial Hurmat brings emerging Pakistani artists into limelight, but one newcomer who is catching viewers attention is Raheen Basharat. Her portrayal of Kenny, also known as Kainat give positive reactions, with fans appreciating her on-screen appearance and acting skills.

Hurmat marks Raheen Basharat’s debut in the Pakistani TV industry. Despite being a newcomer, she managed to make a noticeable impression through her performance as Kenny, a close friend and university companion of the central character, Hurmat, played by Dananeer Mobeen.

Viewers are becoming curious about her life beyond the drama. Raheen Basharat hails from Lahore and is reportedly single. She is focused on pursuing her professional career, while her personal interests include watching films, exploring entertainment, travelling, and spending time with friends.

Hurmat features Dananeer Mobeen, Shahveer Jafri, Shahbaz Shigri, and several other talented performers. The drama follows Hurmat, a young woman raised in a conservative household under strict restrictions. However, her admission to university introduces her to a different environment, where new friendships and relationships gradually begin to influence her life.

Written by Kashif Anwar, the serial is directed by Nadeem Siddiqui and produced by Momina Duraid Productions.

With her debut performance earning encouraging feedback, Raheen Basharat is becoming one of the emerging faces attracting attention through Hurmat. Here are some real-life pictures of the actress that offer a glimpse of her appearance outside the drama.