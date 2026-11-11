Humayun Ashraf, Sumaiyya Baksh’s ‘Madaar’ under fire over Bold Honeymoon Scenes

TV serial Madaar is in the spotlight on social media after romantic honeymoon scene of Humayun Ashraf and Sumaiyya Baksh went viral. The clip did not impress everyone, as many viewers criticised the makers for including what they consider an unnecessary romantic moment.

The viral scene features Samar and Zoha enjoying their honeymoon. Zoha, played by Sumaiyya Baksh, is seen lying close to her husband and gently waking him up with an affectionate morning gesture. Humayun Ashraf plays Samar in the scene, which grabbed mixed reactions from viewers online.

The scene forms part of the couple’s honeymoon track, which was filmed in the picturesque mountainous regions of Pakistan. While the beautiful locations provide a scenic backdrop for the couple’s romantic moments, the sequence has failed to impress a section of the audience.

As the video viral on social media platforms, several viewers questioned the need to include such a romantic moment in the drama. Some netizens expressed discomfort and criticised the makers for adding what they considered an unnecessary intimate sequence.

Social Media Reactions

The criticism sparked a wider discussion about the presentation of romance in Pakistani TV dramas. Some viewers believe that romantic storytelling can be portrayed without relying on scenes they consider excessive or irrelevant to the main storyline.

Madaar airs on Green Entertainment and is written by Zartasha Mahmood. Faisal Bukhari has directed the project, which is produced by Multiverse Entertainment.

The drama features a prominent cast, including Humayun Ashraf, Sumaiyya Baksh, Nida Mumtaz, Fawad Jalal, Misna Waqas and Adnan Gilani. Its storyline revolves around the life and relationships of a social media influencer, portrayed by Sumaiyya Baksh.