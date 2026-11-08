Ayeza Khan breaks the Internet with New Bold Pictures

Pakistani drama queen Ayeza Khan sets social media buzzing with glamorous new photoshoot, leaving fans divided over her striking fashion transformation.

Mere Paas Tum Ho star, known for her elegant screen presence and traditional fashion choices, surprised fans with a series of bold and sophisticated looks for the fashion brand of stylist Aneela Murtaza.

Moving beyond her signature eastern outfits, TV superstar slayed with several contemporary ensembles, including fitted black lace gown, a nude-coloured floral lace dress and a heavily embroidered white-and-silver floor-length outfit. The collection shows intricate detailing, lightweight fabrics and elegant silhouettes, giving the photoshoot a luxurious, high-fashion appeal.

Ayeza’s poses added further drama to the campaign. From reclining on white sheets to confidently looking over her shoulder, the actress embraced an expressive style rarely associated with her earlier public appearances.

The pictures however, triggered mixed reactions, with social media users sharply divided over the actress’s changing fashion preferences. Some fans celebrated her confidence and beauty. Others strongly criticised her wardrobe choices, arguing that her latest appearance contrasted with the modest image she had maintained throughout much of her career.

For the unversed, Ayeza started her acting career as a teenager, and spent years building her reputation as top showbiz star.