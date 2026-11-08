Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to set up faceless courts for trial of terrorists

PESHAWAR – A decision has been taken to set up faceless courts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the trial of terrorists.

According to details, a plan has been prepared to fill 17,000 vacant posts in the provincial police, raise the capacity of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from 12 percent to 37 percent, and increase the overall capacity of the police to 75 percent.

According to the report, around Rs 70 billion will be spent to address the police’s shortage of manpower, financial resources and modern technology.

In addition, under the newly proposed system, faceless courts will be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the trial of terrorists. The identities of judges, witnesses, police personnel and other concerned persons will be kept confidential, so that they are protected from possible threats from terrorists or their networks.