Policy will come from Islamabad, not Kandahar: KP Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the country’s policy will be made in Islamabad, and decisions will not come from Jalalabad or Kandahar. He said there will be no talks with those who take up arms against the state; there will be war, and there is no option except to win it.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, Governor Kundi said he fully supports actions against terrorism. He said intelligence-based operations are necessary to establish peace, and no negotiations can be held with those who raise arms against the state.

He said the PTI government was not serious about ending terrorism in the province. “We are standing at a point from where there is no turning back, and defeat is not an option for us,” he said.

Kundi said that terrorists who had fled to Afghanistan were resettled here, and that a coordinated strategy is essential to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Speaking at the same press conference, KP Home Secretary Amjad Ali said the resources of the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will be increased. He said the police will be strengthened and equipped with modern technology, and that weapons, equipment and other needs will be met.

He said Rs 10.3 billion will be provided to the CTD and Rs 70 billion has been allocated for the police. He added that the package for police martyrs is higher than in other provinces.

He said the previous government allocated Rs 6.4 billion for 22 districts but released only Rs 1 billion. He noted that more than 1,000 soldiers have been martyred in the war against terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Amjad Ali said those who run propaganda against the security forces are enemies of the country. He said social media monitoring is being improved further to expose terrorist networks. He also said the previous “inactive” government was not cooperating in the return of Afghan refugees.