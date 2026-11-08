Polling ends in two Punjab by-elections; vote counting under way

GUJRANWALA – The electoral contest is on in two constituencies of Punjab. Polling has ended for the by-elections in National Assembly constituency NA-77 Gujranwala and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-203 Chichawatni, and the counting of votes is in progress.

According to the Election Commission, polling continued without any break until 5 pm.

In NA-77 Gujranwala, 333 polling stations were set up, including 142 for men, 137 for women and 54 combined. In total, 963 polling booths were established in the constituency, of which 536 are for men and 427 for women.

Officials said extremely strict security arrangements were in place. There are 11 candidates in the field in this constituency.

The PML-N has fielded Rashid Bashir Warraich, son of Mehmood Bashir Warraich. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N Member of the National Assembly Mehmood Bashir Warraich.

In the 2024 general elections, Mehmood Bashir Warraich won with 109,704 votes, while Rashida Tariq came second with 91,825 votes. The margin between the two candidates was 17,879 votes.

Meanwhile, polling was also held for the by-election in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-203 Chichawatni, where 258,122 voters were eligible to cast their votes.

The PML-N has nominated Chaudhry Asad Hanif Jutt as its candidate on this seat. The seat fell vacant after the death of MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Hanif Jutt.