Team ready to perform well against Sri Lanka: Babar Azam

RAWALPINDI – National cricket team captain Babar Azam has said the team is ready to deliver its best performance against Sri Lanka.

He said the squad has a good combination of seniors and juniors, with six to seven players from the young talent pool.

Babar said young players are being given a chance against Sri Lanka, and that the decision to back them had already been taken in England.

He said the team is out of this Test Championship cycle and is now preparing for the next one.

The national captain said he tries to improve his own performance and thinks about his mistakes, and that as captain he tries to make better decisions on the field.

According to Babar, there is always room for improvement in his performance. He added that the team has been selected by the coach and selectors.

The first match of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series will be played tomorrow at Pindi Cricket Stadium.