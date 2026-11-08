Hamza Zahoor’s century guides Pakistan past India in U19 Asia Cup thriller

Hamza Zahoor smashed an unbeaten hundred to lead Pakistan to a three-wicket win over India in the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2026. The match was played on Sunday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman.

Pakistan needed 209 to win and got there in the 49th over, finishing on 209-7. The win came after a fightback from a shaky 65-5, led by Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar.

Pakistan’s chase

The chase began badly. Jahangir Bilal fell in the third over for five, bowled out by Ishan Sood. Usman Khan, who scored a hundred against the UAE in the previous game, made only 16 before Mohit Ulva removed him. Manal Chauhan then dismissed Abdul Qadir for 20, leaving Pakistan on 55-3 after 12.3 overs.

India kept up the pressure. Kavya Paresh Patel got rid of captain Farhan Yousaf for two, and Chauhan struck again to dismiss Ahmed Hussain for eight, leaving Pakistan at 65-5.

Zahoor and Hasnain Abbas Dar then rescued the innings with a 107-run stand for the sixth wicket. They batted calmly, took the score past 150 and reached the half-century mark along the way, with Zahoor bringing up his fifty in Youth ODIs. Chauhan ended the partnership by removing Dar for 38 off 67 balls, making it 168-6 after 38 overs. Ulva then dismissed Mohammad Sayyam for four, India’s seventh wicket.

Zahoor stayed until the end and sealed the win with 100 off 108 balls, including 10 fours and three sixes.

India’s innings

India chose to bat after winning the toss but lost captain Lakshya Raichandani for a duck to Ali Raza on the second ball of the match. Raza also removed VK Vineeth for eight, and Rizwanullah dismissed Yashbardhan Chauhan for one, leaving India at 22-3 after 11.4 overs.

Aaryavir Sehwag made 22 before Niqab Shafiq got him. Arjun Rajput and Anvay Dravid tried to rebuild, but Niqab dismissed Dravid for 10, and India were 70-4.

Rajput then took charge. He added 64 for the fifth wicket with Manal Chauhan, which lifted India beyond 150. Rizwanullah broke the stand by dismissing Chauhan for 11, and soon afterwards got Rajput too. Rajput had scored 107 off 85 balls, his first century in Youth ODIs, with 11 fours and five sixes. India were 170-7 after 35.2 overs.

Ali Raza returned to take his third wicket, Yashveer Goud (four). Niqab Shafiq completed his own three-wicket haul by dismissing Ulva for seven. Mohammad Sayyam closed the innings by removing Kavya Paresh Patel for 23.

Ali Raza, Rizwanullah and Niqab Shafiq took three wickets each for Pakistan, and Sayyam took one.