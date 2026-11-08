TV anchor Rabia Ahsan shot dead at Rawalpindi home, husband detained

RAWALPINDI – The body of a woman has been found at a house in Gulshanabad on Adiala Road, Rawalpindi.

According to rescue sources, the woman has been identified as Rabia Ahsan, who worked as an anchor for a TV channel.

Police said the husband of the deceased, Ahsan, has been taken into custody and an investigation has begun.

The City Police Officer (CPO) said weapons have been recovered from the scene and other evidence is being collected.

Meanwhile, police sources said the husband, Ahsan, has given a preliminary statement, saying that a bullet was fired accidentally and hit Rabia.

Police sources also said there was no discord between the couple. At the time of the incident, the deceased’s mother and sisters were also at home.