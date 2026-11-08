PM briefs Nawaz Sharif on KP law and order, economic reforms

LAHORE – Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra, where the country’s political situation and various other matters were discussed.

The prime minister took Nawaz Sharif into confidence on the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also apprised him of recent steps taken for the development and prosperity of the people of the province.

He also briefed him on the ongoing government reforms, particularly economic reforms, the challenges facing the country, and the measures being taken to address them.

The meeting held detailed consultations on political affairs and steps to improve the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also attended the meeting.