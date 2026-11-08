Five-year-old girl killed by kite string in Karachi’s Teen Hatti Area

KARACHI – A five-year-old girl was killed after a kite string wrapped around her neck while she was travelling on a motorcycle near the Syed Noor Ali Shah shrine in the Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

According to rescue officials, the girl, identified as Saniya Noor Rehman, was seriously injured when the kite string caught her neck. Her body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in an Edhi ambulance.

According to details, the child was sitting in her maternal grandfather’s lap while her father was riding the motorcycle when the kite string suddenly became entangled around her neck, causing critical injuries that proved fatal.

Edhi officials said the family took the girl’s body to Korangi after completing the legal formalities.

Initially, Liaquatabad, Sharifabad and Super Market police stations were informed that the incident had occurred on the Liaquatabad No. 10 flyover. However, it was later established that the incident took place near the Syed Noor Ali Shah shrine in Teen Hatti.

When contacted, Jamshed Quarters SHO Imran Afridi expressed ignorance of the incident, saying the police station had not yet received any official information from the hospital. He added that police were looking into the matter.