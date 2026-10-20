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Ayeza Khan draws mixed reactions over bold outfit

By Our Correspondent
11:19 am | Oct 20, 2026
Ayeza Khan Draws Mixed Reactions Over Bold Outfit

LAHORE – Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has drawn criticism on social media following her recent appearance in a white Western-style outfit at an event marking the fifth anniversary of Patakha Pictures, the production house founded by filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The actress attended the anniversary celebration as a special guest. Pictures and videos from the event subsequently circulated on social media, prompting users to share their views on her outfit and overall appearance.

Ayeza Khan Draws Mixed Reactions Over Bold Outfit

While some users criticised her fashion choice, others discussed what they perceived as a change in her personal style.

Ayeza Khan Draws Mixed Reactions Over Bold Outfit

Some commenters suggested that Khan had previously preferred relatively simple and modest outfits. One social media user also claimed that the actress had earlier spoken against wearing sleeveless clothing, arguing that her latest appearance reflected a change in her fashion preferences.

Ayeza Khan Draws Mixed Reactions Over Bold Outfit

The discussion has generated mixed reactions online, with users expressing differing opinions about the actress’s evolving style.

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