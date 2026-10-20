585-watt solar panel prices drop in Pakistan: Check new rates

LAHORE – Solar panel prices in Pakistan have reportedly declined by up to Rs8,000 in recent weeks, with the rate of a 585-watt solar plate falling to Rs19,000, according to a social media post sharing market updates.

The reported reduction comes amid slower buying activity during the winter season, which has affected demand in the solar panel market.

However, prices may vary depending on the brand and manufacturer, meaning buyers could encounter different rates across the market.

The latest prices were shared by a Facebook page that regularly posts updates on solar panel rates.

The figures have sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some questioning whether the panels are actually available at the reported price.

One user claimed that the current market rate for a 585-watt solar panel stood at Rs22,500, indicating a difference of Rs3,500 from the reported price of Rs19,000.

The differing claims suggest that prices may vary between sellers and brands. Buyers are advised to confirm the latest rates with local suppliers before making a purchase.

While the reported decline could offer some relief to prospective solar panel buyers, the exact price depends on the product and the seller.