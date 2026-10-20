Maldives President Dr Muizzu Arrives in Pakistan, Eyes Trade and Defence Deals

ISLAMABAD – Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu arrived in Islamabad on a 3-day official visit, with focus on fresh trade, investment and defence cooperation as Pakistan and the Maldives mark 60 years of diplomatic ties.

This is first visit by Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years and comes as both countries look to strengthen longstanding ties through expanded economic and strategic engagement.

President Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to meet Muizzu and host a state banquet in his honour, while Prime Minister Shehbaz will hold restricted and delegation-level talks with the visiting leader.

The discussions will cover the full spectrum of bilateral relations, with both sides expected to explore new opportunities in trade, investment, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, defence, maritime security and climate change. Two sides will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, while people-to-people exchanges are expected to remain part of the broader cooperation agenda.

A key highlight of the visit will be the Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum, which aims to bring the two countries’ business communities together to identify investment opportunities, develop commercial partnerships and boost bilateral trade.

Several agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering different areas of cooperation are also expected to be signed during Muizzu’s stay, potentially providing fresh momentum to bilateral engagement.

The diplomatic push comes as Pakistan and the Maldives commemorate the 60th anniversary of relations established in 1966, offering an opportunity to broaden cooperation beyond traditional diplomatic ties.

A day before, Maldivian delegation led by Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam arrived in Islamabad ahead of the president. The delegation includes cabinet ministers and senior government officials. The visiting officials were received at the airport by Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, the director general for South Asia and SAARC, the Maldivian high commissioner to Pakistan and Pakistan’s high commissioner to the Maldives.