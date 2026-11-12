Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – November 12, 2026 – Latest Per Tola, 10-Gram Gold Rates

LAHORE – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs427,436 on Thursday, November 12, amid losses in the global market.

After witnessing considerable fluctuations in recent weeks, the precious metal witnessed upward trend, breaking a brief pause in an otherwise unpredictable market. According to the latest bullion market figures, 24-karat gold stood at Rs427,436 per tola, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs366,457.

Gold/Silver Latest Price 24K Gold (1 Tola) Rs427,436 24K Gold (10 Grams) Rs366,557 22K Gold (10 Grams) Rs335,954 Silver (1 Tola) Rs5,768 International Gold (1 Ounce) $4,049

The international bullion market also remained relatively bullish, with gold prices dropping to $4,049 per ounce. Global gold trends continue to play a major role in determining prices in Pakistan, where movements in the US dollar and fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee can directly affect domestic bullion rates.

While gold maintained its position, silver recorded a decline in the domestic market. The price of silver opened at Rs5,768 per tola.

The latest Lahore quotations showed that local rates varied across categories, with Piece gold carrying higher prices than Pathoor gold.

With gold closing the week at Rs429,136 per tola following Friday’s steep decline, market attention is expected to shift toward international price movements and changes in the rupee-dollar exchange rate.