PM Shehbaz renews resolve to eliminate menace of terrorists after Kohat attack

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating terrorism, declaring that Pakistan’s peace and stability will not be compromised under any circumstances.

The prime minister strongly condemned a terrorist attack near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which 10 police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Haider Zaman, were martyred.

He paid tribute to the fallen officers and extended his heartfelt condolences to their families, acknowledging their courage and dedication to duty.

Shehbaz Sharif said the police personnel had demonstrated exceptional bravery by sacrificing their lives in the line of duty. He also praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police for killing 18 militants during the exchange of fire, describing the operation as evidence of their firm resolve against terrorism.

The prime minister said the alleged alliance between criminal elements and Fitna al-Khawarij was an attempt to spread instability in the country. He vowed that such elements would not be allowed to achieve their objectives.

According to the details, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, in coordination with the local civil administration, had conducted an operation against individuals involved in illegal gold mining in Darabokach, near Kohat.

As the police team was returning after completing the operation, it came under attack by militants allegedly acting at the behest of criminal elements.

The police personnel responded with courage and determination, killing 18 attackers during the intense exchange of fire. However, 10 police officers, including DSP Haider Zaman, lost their lives while confronting the attackers.

The incident, according to the account provided, highlights alleged links between criminal networks and militant elements, with both groups reportedly involved in the coordinated attack on the returning police party.

The prime minister reiterated that the government remained determined to restore lasting peace and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.