Sania Mirza opens up about relationship status amid rumours

Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is ex-wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has addressed speculation surrounding her personal life, making it clear that she is currently not involved with anyone.

Sania made the remarks during a talk show appearance alongside her close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan. The programme was hosted by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and her husband, Angad Bedi.

During the conversation, the hosts asked Sania whether anyone had approached her for a coffee date.

Responding to the question, the former tennis champion said that male friends often invite her to spend time together or travel with them, but she considers them only friends.

Farah Khan also revealed that some of her friends frequently contact her to ask whether Sania is still single and whether there is anyone special in her life.

Addressing the questions directly, Sania said, “There is no man in my life, and I don’t know whether anyone will come into my life in the future.”

Her comments have once again drawn attention to her personal life, which has remained a subject of public speculation following her separation from former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik.

Sania and Shoaib married in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018. The couple separated in late 2023. In January 2024, Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed.

Since the separation, Sania has largely kept her personal affairs away from the public spotlight, focusing instead on her family and professional commitments.

Sania Mirza is regarded as one of India’s most successful tennis players. She announced her retirement from professional tennis in 2023, having won six Grand Slam titles across women’s doubles and mixed doubles competitions.