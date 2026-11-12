Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security amid regional tensions

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reiterated its firm commitment to safeguarding Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, describing the Kingdom’s defence as a fundamental and non-negotiable priority.

Pakistani military spokesman Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview, said Islamabad remained prepared to extend all necessary defensive assistance to Saudi Arabia in view of the prevailing regional situation.

Speaking to the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Chaudhry emphasized that Pakistan considers the security of Saudi Arabia and the Two Holy Mosques a matter of utmost importance.

He said Pakistan was willing to extend support in various forms, including the deployment of military personnel, provision of defence capabilities, training programmes and logistical assistance, depending on the Kingdom’s requirements.

The remarks come amid continued attacks on Saudi territory attributed to Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, with reported strikes involving drones and missiles targeting critical infrastructure, including energy facilities, airports and civilian locations. Saudi Civil Defense also reported the interception of two ballistic missiles over Makkah on Thursday.

Chaudhry confirmed that Pakistani military personnel are already stationed in Saudi Arabia and are engaged in different assignments. Their responsibilities primarily involve defensive assistance, joint training activities, military exercises and manoeuvres.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia strengthened their defence cooperation through a bilateral defence agreement signed in September last year. Subsequently, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement on August 7.

Both arrangements establish a collective security framework under which aggression against one participating country is treated as a threat to the others.

The military spokesman said recent attacks on Saudi Arabia had heightened concerns in Islamabad and reinforced the importance of implementing the commitments under the Makkah defence arrangement.

He also condemned attacks targeting Saudi airports, urban centres and civilian and economic infrastructure, warning that such incidents threaten the Kingdom’s sovereignty and undermine regional stability.

Commenting on diplomatic engagement with Iran, Chaudhry said the October 26 meeting in Tehran between representatives of the Makkah Joint Defence Alliance and Iranian officials was intended to develop a mechanism for reducing tensions and promoting regional cooperation.

He described the engagement as an effort to establish a basis for de-escalation and strengthen cooperation among regional countries.