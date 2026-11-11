British Army and halal meat giant unite to support troops and veterans

LONDON – British Army Major General Karl Harris paid tribute to soldiers from present-day Pakistan who served in the British Indian Army during the two world wars, speaking on the eve of Armistice Day at a ceremony to sign the Armed Forces Covenant.

Harris signed on behalf of the UK Ministry of Defence, while British Pakistani businessman Dr Tariq Sheikh signed on behalf of his company, Tariq Halal Meats. The covenant pledges that serving personnel, veterans and their families should face no disadvantage because of military service.

Addressing guests after the signing, Harris said the anniversary of the Armistice was a reminder of the sacrifices made to defend Britain’s freedoms. He recalled that his maternal grandfather had served in the Indian Army in Burma and said the visit was an opportunity to recognise the history shared by the British Army and South Asian communities.

Sheikh, who was born in Gujrat, recalled Jhelum’s long history of recruitment into the British Indian Army. He urged young British Pakistanis to consider joining the armed forces or the reserves and said the company would display the covenant in its shops across the UK.

Tariq Halal Meats Chief Financial Officer Thaira Sheikh said people leaving the armed forces who applied for jobs with the company would be guaranteed an interview. She said reservists would receive paid time off for annual training, while partners of serving personnel would be offered flexibility when a posting arose.

Kunal Patel, the company’s chief executive for franchises, said franchise partners would support local cadet units and hold an annual act of remembrance.