Balochistan’s Mastung Rocked by BLA Terror Attack leaving 2 Civilians Dead, over dozen injured

QUETTA – A deadly attack rocked Balochistan’s Mastung district after militants targeted security check post with vehicle packed with explosives. Security forces swiftly repelled the assault and killed three terrorists while the explosion claimed two civilian lives and left 16 others injured.

The terror incident reported near Kandawa Post on N-25 National Highway, where militants reportedly attempted to breach the security installation using a vehicle packed with explosives.

Security personnel stationed at the post responded swiftly to the threat, preventing the militants from overrunning the checkpoint. Three terrorists were subsequently killed during the security forces’ retaliatory operation.

The explosion damaged residential properties and a nearby mosque, spreading fear among communities living close to the security installation. Police confirmed that two civilians lost their lives, while 13 others sustained injuries. Three Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were also wounded, bringing the total number of injured to 16.

Rescue and emergency personnel shifted the wounded to medical facilities for treatment following the explosion.

A spokesperson for Balochistan Police said the attackers had attempted to carry out a major act of terrorism, but the rapid response of security personnel prevented them from achieving their objective.

Balochistan police strongly condemned the attack and warned that militants attempting to destabilise Balochistan would face continued security operations. Police officials said the use of an explosives-packed vehicle against a security post, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to nearby buildings, demonstrated the militants’ disregard for human life.

Authorities maintained that such acts exposed the attackers’ lack of concern for the welfare and safety of Balochistan’s residents. The police spokesperson reiterated that counterterrorism operations would continue against armed groups threatening peace, development and public safety.

The attempted bombing comes amid intensified counterterrorism operations across the province, where security forces have been targeting militant networks accused of carrying out attacks against security personnel and civilians.

Last month, security personnel killed five terrorists identified as members of Fitna al-Hindustan during an operation in the district. Terror attacks across the country declined by 37 percent in October compared with September.

Balochistan recorded an even steeper improvement, with attacks falling from 132 in September to 71 in October, marking a 46 percent reduction. It suggest overall improvement in the security situation, although the latest incident in Mastung demonstrates that the threat of deadly militant assaults remains.