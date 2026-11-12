PHC orders representation for transgender persons on welfare committees

PESHAWAR – The Peshawar High Court, hearing a petition against violence toward transgender persons and their expulsion from districts, has directed the Social Welfare Department to give them representation on committees set up for their welfare. The court also extended the stay order issued against harassing transgender persons and expelling them from districts.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz Anwar heard the petition. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that police and civil society had launched a campaign to expel transgender persons from districts and that police were harassing them. He said transgender persons are also citizens of the country and enjoy the same rights as other citizens under the Constitution and the law.

Transgender person Mahi Gul told the court that steps should be taken to provide educational opportunities to transgender persons. She said this was their basic demand, and that the government should take effective measures for their education.

The court remarked that the government has reserved job quotas for transgender persons in various departments, but asked why they do not apply for these posts. In response, Mahi Gul said that when transgender persons are not given educational opportunities in the first place, they cannot apply for jobs.

The court directed the Social Welfare Department to include transgender persons in welfare committees. It said that once they are part of these committees, they will have the opportunity to present their problems and play an effective role in resolving them.

The court sought a reply from the Social Welfare Department and adjourned the hearing. It also extended the stay order against harassing and expelling transgender persons from districts.