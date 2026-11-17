RAWALAKOT – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) continues to witness JAAC violence and now a deadly gun attack near bus terminal took life of Rangers officer, while four assailants were killed in retaliatory action by security forces.

Rawalakot, a region already gripped by months of unrest, armed confrontations and escalating tensions witnessed another bloodshed by Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee.

کالعدم ایکشن کمیٹی کے دہشت گردوں نے بس ٹرمینل راولاکوٹ کی حفاظت پر مامور قانون نافظ کرنے والے اہلکاروں پر فائر شروع کر دیا۔ ان کی اندھا دھند فائرنگ سے پاکستان رینجرز کے DSR برکت شہید ہوگئے۔ https://t.co/ouaLv0cUGp — Eagle Eye (@zarrar_11PK) November 17, 2026

DIG Azad Kashmir Police said heavily armed individuals opened fire on security personnel stationed near the Matial Mera Bus Terminal. Pakistan Rangers Deputy Superintendent Barkat Ali was critically wounded after a bullet struck his head during the attack.

Fellow personnel rushed Barkat to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalakot, where doctors attempted to save his life. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident triggered an immediate response from security forces, who returned fire during the confrontation. Police officials confirmed that four armed attackers were killed in the exchange of gunfire, bringing the reported death toll from the latest incident to five.

The identities of the four individuals killed have not been independently revealed. Following the deadly encounter, security personnel intensified their presence around the bus terminal and surrounding localities. A search and clearance operation was launched to locate any remaining armed suspects and prevent further violence.

Earlier this month, another violent confrontation was reported when law enforcement personnel attempted to remove barricades and restore public movement near the terminal. The operation descended into gunfire, leaving several security personnel injured. Among them was Sindh Rangers Naik Bostan Khan, a resident of Kohat, who later died of his injuries on November 9.

His death had already raised serious concerns about the deteriorating security environment in Rawalakot. Another disturbing episode unfolded on November 12, when two young girls were reportedly injured in gunfire near the terminal. Police blamed armed individuals allegedly associated with JAAC, although competing accounts disputed responsibility for the violence.