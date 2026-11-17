RAWALPINDI – British Army Chief General Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker called on Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), praising the professionalism and operational readiness of Pakistan’s armed forces.

ISPR shared details of high-profile meeting, attended by senior British military delegation, which brought regional security challenges, defence collaboration and the future of Pakistan-UK military relations into sharp focus.

British military chief received ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at GHQ, where a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented him with a guard of honour.

During the discussions, both military leaders exchanged views on the evolving regional security landscape and explored opportunities to deepen defence and security cooperation between Islamabad and London.

The talks also sheds light on longstanding ties between Islamabad and London, with both sides acknowledging importance of maintaining close military engagement amid changing regional security dynamics.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its defence partnership with UK, signalling Islamabad’s willingness to expand military collaboration and reinforce existing bilateral ties.

General Sir Charles Walker commended Pakistan’s armed forces for their professional standards, operational capabilities and military preparedness. British Army chief also recognised Pakistan’s contributions towards maintaining regional peace and stability, underscoring the country’s role in addressing security challenges.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the existing Pakistan-UK relationship and reiterated their resolve to take military cooperation to new heights.