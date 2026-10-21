Salma Butt named Punjab Minister in fresh Cabinet Expansion

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s cabinet gets another member, with Special Assistant Salma Butt appointed as a provincial minister.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan issued the notification, formalising Butt’s elevation from special assistant to a ministerial position.

The newly appointed minister will take her oath of office before the governor.

Before becoming a provincial minister, Salma Butt served as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s special assistant on food safety and consumer protection, taking part in surprise inspections and crackdowns on adulteration and unhygienic food businesses across Punjab.

She conducted several raids under and sealed top eateries found violating food safety regulations. She also accompanied teams inspecting motorway food outlets. Alongside enforcement, Butt supported initiatives to improve street-food standards through vendor training, medical screening and better food-handling practices.