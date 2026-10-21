Lhc Strikes Down 2pc Stamp Duty On Inherited Property Partition

LAHORE – Lahore High Court shared verdict on the imposition of 2% stamp duty on the partition of inherited property, ruling that the applicable duty is a fixed Rs500 under the Stamp Act, 1899.

Justice Tanveer Ahmed Sheikh of LHC issued the ruling while accepting a writ petition filed by Muhammad Sajjad, setting aside the 2025 decisions of a civil judge and an additional sessions judge.

In written judgment, the judge declared a judicial precedent, the court held that the lower courts had offered no legal justification for charging duty at 2%. The judgment also clarified that bringing other co-owners into the proceedings as parties does not alter the nature of the case.

The court ruled that a percentage-based financial burden cannot be imposed without lawful authority, affirming the fixed Rs500 stamp duty applicable to inherited property partition.