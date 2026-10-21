Islamabad’s power transmission system to be made fully underground

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced plans to move Islamabad’s entire electricity transmission system underground.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Malpur area of Islamabad to review encroachments. The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad briefed him on the situation.

Naqvi directed the Islamabad administration to remove illegal occupation of government land in Bhara Kahu. He said that just as the person occupying government land is responsible, the relevant CDA official is equally accountable for allowing the encroachment.

The interior minister said that 150 housing societies in Islamabad are illegal, adding that 108 kanals of land in Malpur have been illegally occupied. He noted that people have been occupying government land for 30 years or more.

Naqvi also ordered the recovery of illegally occupied land in Bhara Kahu. He said that three museums, including an Army Museum, would be established on the 108 kanals of government land once it had been reclaimed.

He further announced plans to redevelop the older sectors of Islamabad, including G-6, G-7, G-9 and G-10.

The interior minister said that there would be no electricity poles left standing in Islamabad within the next two years. He added that the government would work with the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) to remove electricity poles and shift the power transmission infrastructure underground.