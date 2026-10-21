Captain (Retd) Muhammad Waseem takes charge as Punjab DG Food and Cane Commissioner

LAHORE – Punjab government made changes to leadership of food and cane administration, appointing Captain (Retd) Muhammad Waseem in place of Amjad Hafeez with immediate effect.

Muhammad Waseem, a BS-19 officer, moves from the post of Director General Wildlife and Parks to become Director General Food and Cane Commissioner. Hafeez, also in BS-19, has been directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department for further orders.

The incoming DG brings previous experience in sugar price enforcement and agricultural market negotiations to the assignment. During his tenure as Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Waseem notified district sugar prices in July 2025 and ordered price control magistrates to enforce the rates. Retailers were required to display official price lists, with action promised against violations.

In January 2026, the district administration helped broker an agreement between kinnow growers and factory owners, fixing a rate of Rs1,600 per maund for that week. Farmer representatives credited Waseem with helping resolve the dispute.

His administrative career includes a posting as Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar from October 2021 to February 2023. He took charge as Deputy Commissioner Sargodha in August 2024 and was given additional responsibility for Khushab district in December that year.

Waseem subsequently moved to the Wildlife and Parks organisation in late January 2026, replacing Mubeen Elahi. He now takes over Punjab’s food and cane portfolio following assignments spanning district governance, commodity price enforcement and departmental administration.