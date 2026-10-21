New Petrol, Diesel Prices in Pakistan for October 22, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis will pay Rs379.31 per litre for petrol on Thursday, October 22, 2026, as the government announced a Rs2.71 cut, while high-speed diesel (HSD) will become slightly more expensive.

A day earlier, the government raised diesel by Rs0.31 per litre to Rs390.11, delivering a mixed fuel-price adjustment for consumers. The revised rates apply for October 22.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) revised ex-depot prices under the federal government’s petroleum pricing mechanism. The calculation reflected international developments, including changes in Platts quotations, premiums and incidental costs. Pakistan’s petrol relief comes as crude availability improves in the Middle East, although record shipping costs continue to weigh on the movement of oil from the region.

Fresh data shows that Oman crude’s premium over Dubai, a measure of Middle Eastern market strength, dropped to $4.22 per barrel this week, its lowest since late July. That represents a sharp retreat from approximately $30 per barrel in mid-September.

Regional producers have accelerated shuttle shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and ship-to-ship transfers in the Gulf of Oman. These operations have increased available supplies, particularly spot cargoes, helping drive the premium lower. Several tanker-tracking services indicate that Middle Eastern crude flows are recovering, with some estimating shipments have already exceeded pre-war levels.