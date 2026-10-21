PIA to fly Islamabad–Birmingham 3 Times Weekly, expanding UK Operations

ISLAMABAD – PIA is preparing a major expansion of its British network, increasing London Heathrow services to seven flights a week from October 27, 2026, before restoring its Islamabad–Birmingham connection on December 1.

The expansion promises more nonstop travel options for passengers visiting family, conducting business or travelling for tourism, while reducing dependence on connections through Middle Eastern hubs.

Under Heathrow plan, the national carrier will operate five weekly flights from Islamabad and two from Lahore, up from a combined four weekly services. The seven-flight schedule provides daily connectivity between Pakistan and London, although neither Pakistani city will have a daily service individually. Seats for the expanded London operation have already been offered for sale. The increase comes after PIA returned to Heathrow in late March 2026 with approximately four weekly flights, mainly from Islamabad alongside Lahore services.

Birmingham will follow on a separate timetable. Schedule information available in mid-to-late October shows three weekly Islamabad–Birmingham flights beginning December 1, restoring another destination historically served by PIA before its 2020 suspension.

The schedule places outbound flight PK791 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing Islamabad at 12:15 and reaching Birmingham at 16:00. Return flight PK792 is listed to leave Birmingham at 18:30 and arrive in Islamabad at 07:15 the following morning.

Aircraft deployment remains subject to change, with reports mentioning Boeing 777 aircraft or wet-leased capacity. An earlier catering tender had also indicated preparations for Birmingham operations.

The wider UK expansion is expected to receive a capacity boost through the wet lease of two Boeing 787-9 aircraft from Norse Atlantic. The ACMI arrangement covers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance, with operations expected around early November. The Dreamliners appear in some Heathrow and Manchester schedules.

PIA UK Flights Schedule

Route Weekly flights Details Islamabad–London Heathrow 5 Boeing 787-9 listed Lahore–London Heathrow 2 Boeing 787-9 listed Islamabad–Manchester Around 4 Schedule subject to change Lahore–Manchester Around 1 Schedule subject to change Islamabad–Birmingham 3 From December 1

This marks another stage in PIA’s return to Britain following years of restrictions. Its UK and European operations were suspended after the May 2020 Karachi A320 crash and concerns over pilot licensing.

UK removed Pakistan from its Air Safety List in July 2025. PIA subsequently resumed Manchester flights in October 2025, followed by London in March 2026.

For passengers planning winter journeys, the distinction between the launch dates is crucial: the combined daily Heathrow schedule begins on October 27, rather than November 1, while Birmingham services are scheduled to start on December 1.