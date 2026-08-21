PIA announces cabin crew jobs 2026 after long gap

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced plans to recruit new cabin crew after a prolonged gap, as the airline prepares for the potential acquisition of new aircraft.

Reports said the airline’s management has decided to begin hiring young flight attendants before the purchase of additional planes.

The recruitment drive is expected to be completed ahead of the arrival or acquisition of new aircraft.

Reports said PIA’s new management is working at a fast pace on plans to expand the airline’s fleet.

The airline also intends to complete the recruitment of cabin crew and pilots as part of preparations for the planned fleet expansion.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) entered a new phase after privitisation in wake of shrinking operations and fading public confidence, and mounting financial losses. Once regarded as Asia’s leading airlines, the national carrier found itself burdened with more than US$2.8 billion in accumulated losses, and now the airline enters a new phase, with a veteran aviation expert being roped in for its revival.

Former Ethiopian Airlines chief Tewolde GebreMariam has been appointed as PIA’s new Chief Executive Officer. Although the airline has yet to make a formal announcement, a senior PIA official confirmed that the decision has been finalized. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the appointment will only be announced publicly after all required security clearances are completed.

The appointment comes just days after Pakistan completed the first phase of the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL), transferring management control to a consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation.

The consortium has already begun putting money behind its promise. As part of the first phase, it paid Rs10 billion (US$36 million) to the Government of Pakistan as the purchase consideration while injecting Rs80 billion (US$288 million) in fresh capital into the airline.

The funding is intended to stabilize PIA’s finances, expand and modernize its fleet, strengthen domestic and international route networks, improve operational efficiency and raise customer service standards. But the investment does not stop there.

According to the Privatization Commission, Rs55 billion (US$197 million) will go to the government as payment for the airline, while Rs125 billion (US$449 million) will be invested directly into PIA to support its long-term restructuring and growth. The privatization agreement also lays out the next chapter. Within the next 12 months, the consortium is expected to inject another Rs45 billion (US$161 million) into the airline as part of the second phase of the deal.

It has also expressed its intention to exercise a contractual call option to purchase the remaining 25 percent stake in PIA by paying the government an additional Rs45 billion (US$161 million). A major shareholder in the airline believes the new chief executive is well suited for the challenge. “He has been hired. He is an exceptionally capable individual and has played a key role in the successful turnaround of several organizations,” the shareholder said. Yet the scale of the task ahead remains enormous.

Turning an airline like PIA is about far more than repairing balance sheets. It means rebuilding passenger trust, improving reliability, modernizing aircraft, opening profitable routes and restoring confidence among employees, investors and international partners.