AJK Election Results 2026 | LA-1 | 01 Dadyal Party Position

A tight contest is underway in LA-1 Dadyal-1 between PPP’s Chaudhry Afsar Shahid and PML-N’s Azhar Sadiq. According to unofficial, non-final results from a few polling stations, Azhar Sadiq is leading with 1,908 votes, while Afsar Shahid holds second place with 1,158 votes.

Candidate Party Votes Position Azhar Sadiq PML-N 1,908 1st Chaudhry Afsar Shahid PPP 1,158 2nd

Polling for the first phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections has concluded after voting was extended by one hour due to heavy voter turnout. Ballot boxes have been sealed and vote counting is now underway. The extension, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., allowed voters already in queues to cast their ballots. Closely contested races are being witnessed across Mirpur, Bhimber, and Kotli, with candidates from PML-N, PPP, IPP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and independents competing for key seats.