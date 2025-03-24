Maulana Azad Jameel’s Wazifa for ‘promotion, cutting inflated Electricity Bills’ goes viral

KARACHI – Ramadan transmission on mainstream media amassed huge viewership as different personalities continued to educate, and entertain masses during this sacred month. One such person is religious scholar Maulana Azad Jameel who shared unique Wazifa for common issues.

A person asked question during Ramadan transmission hosted by Javeria Saud about cutting high electricity bills and securing job promotions. Maulana responded by offering a prayer to reduce electricity costs.

He advised viewers that those facing high bills should write “Zam Zam” with their index finger on the electricity meter. The scholar claimed that performing this ritual twice a month could result in reductions in the electricity bills. He also noted that such problems of high utility costs were widespread in households across the country.

During the same broadcast, the scholar was asked about job promotions, with one viewer expressing frustration over their inability to advance in their career despite fulfilling their duties diligently. In response, he offered a prayer to help boost job growth and salary increases.

His advice comes at time when many individuals are looking for ways to improve their financial and professional situations. It also sparked different reactions online.