Saudi Arabia shares update on Meningococcal vaccine for Hajj pilgrims

JEDDAH – The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has shared an update regarding vaccinations required for domestic pilgrims.

It has asked all Saudi citizen and residents to receive mandatory Meningococcal vaccine to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage.

“For a safe and healthy Hajj 1446H, please ensure that you have received Meningococcal vaccine (mandatory) and completed all the recommended vaccinations required for domestic pilgrims,” read a social media post.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced an update to the health requirements for the Hajj season 2025 as part of its efforts to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims.

The update aims to enhance preventive healthcare, provide high-quality medical services, and improve the efficiency of medical care for pilgrims, ensuring a safe and healthy environment while enriching their experience as they perform the rituals in the holy sites with ease and safety.

The updated requirements cover health fitness, vaccinations, preventive measures, and general health guidelines for those coming to the Kingdom for Hajj or seasonal work in Hajj areas, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for pilgrims and workers.

Following are the complete guidelines for Hajj pilgrims: