Karachi police launch probe into Aamir Liaquat’s death

KARACHI – Police in the country’s largest metropolis have started an investigation into the death of Member of National Assembly and famous TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was found dead at his residence today.

Reports in local media said the investigators have confiscated Aamir’s mobile phone along with other gadgets. The crime scene unit also cordoned his home located in the Khudadad Colony of the metropolis.

Officials will also get all CCTV footage from all cameras to ascertain the facts leading to the death of the 49-year-old.

Earlier in the day, SSP Investigation told local media outlets that the crime scene unit examined Liaquat’s residence and everything was in place.

The contentious lawmaker was found unconscious at his home and shifted to a private hospital in critical condition weeks after announcing to “bidding farewell” to Pakistan

It was reported that Aamir had the door of his room locked from the inside. His domestic help knocked on the door several times in the morning but to no avail.

Aamir’s driver told the police that the TV host cried the whole night and kept on saying that he was going to die. The former PTI member was apparently heartbroken after his teen wife, Dania Shah, leaked his lewd videos before filing for divorce.

Meanwhile, President Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairperson and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and other leaders condoled his demise.