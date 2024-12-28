Pakistan folds for 237 in second innings, South Africa set 148-run target

Pakistan’s batting woes continued in the second innings of the first Test match against South Africa at Centurion, as the team was bowled out for 237 runs. The hosts now require 148 runs to secure victory.

The third day’s play faced delays due to rain, with overnight showers leaving the pitch covered and damp conditions persisting into the morning. Light rain intermittently disrupted proceedings before the match resumed.

Pakistan’s Second Innings Struggles

Resuming their second innings at 88 for 3, Pakistan lost early wickets. Star batter Babar Azam, who started the day unbeaten, managed to score a resilient 50 runs off 81 balls, including nine boundaries, before being dismissed at 153.

Saud Shakeel emerged as the top scorer for Pakistan, contributing a valiant 84 runs, while captain Shan Masood added 28. However, the rest of the batting order failed to offer much resistance. Aamir Jamal scored 18, whereas Salman Agha fell cheaply for just one run.

South African Bowling Dominance

South African pacer Marco Jansen led the bowling attack with an outstanding performance, claiming six wickets. Kagiso Rabada supported him well with two dismissals, while Duanne Olivier and Keegan Petersen chipped in with one wicket each.

Match Summary

Earlier in the match, Pakistan managed 211 runs in their first innings, while South Africa posted 301, gaining a crucial 90-run lead. Pakistan’s second-innings total of 237 means the Proteas need only 148 runs to win the match and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

What’s Next?

With South Africa requiring a modest target, the match is poised in the hosts’ favor. However, Pakistan’s bowlers will look to produce a spirited effort to keep their team’s hopes alive. Day four promises an intense battle as both teams vie for an early series advantage.