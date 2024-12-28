Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab police finalize comprehensive security plan for new year’s eve

Punjab Police Finalize Comprehensive Security Plan For New Years Eve

The Punjab Police have announced a robust security plan to maintain law and order across the province on New Year’s Eve, deploying over 25,000 officers and personnel to ensure public safety.

According to a police spokesperson, the deployment will include 395 inspectors, 1,125 sub-inspectors, 2,060 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 1,310 head constables, and 18,759 constables and staff members. More than 5,000 officers will be on duty in Lahore alone, supported by CCTV surveillance to monitor activities throughout the city and province.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed security forces to remain on high alert and closely monitor any suspicious activities or anti-state elements. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities, including one-wheeling, aerial firing, and unruly behavior. Strict action, including arrests, will be taken against offenders, particularly those harassing citizens or creating disturbances.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the IGP has directed additional deployment of traffic police personnel, supported by Dolphin Squad, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), Elite Force, and PERU teams. Increased patrolling will be carried out on roads and highways, along with search and sweep operations in major cities.

Further, surety bonds have been mandated for individuals with prior offenses involving one-wheeling and aerial firing. The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, along with Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs), has been tasked with overseeing arrangements and ensuring public safety measures are strictly enforced.

The Punjab Police have urged citizens to report illegal activities such as weapon displays, one-wheeling, and aerial firing through the police helpline at 15.

Authorities have appealed to the public for cooperation and responsible behavior to ensure peaceful celebrations, emphasizing that law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant throughout the night.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 28 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 279.6
Euro EUR 287.4 290.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.05
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.72 196.12
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.56 906.06
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 720 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 308.96 311.76
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search