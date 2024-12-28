Punjab police finalize comprehensive security plan for new year’s eve

The Punjab Police have announced a robust security plan to maintain law and order across the province on New Year’s Eve, deploying over 25,000 officers and personnel to ensure public safety.

According to a police spokesperson, the deployment will include 395 inspectors, 1,125 sub-inspectors, 2,060 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 1,310 head constables, and 18,759 constables and staff members. More than 5,000 officers will be on duty in Lahore alone, supported by CCTV surveillance to monitor activities throughout the city and province.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar has instructed security forces to remain on high alert and closely monitor any suspicious activities or anti-state elements. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activities, including one-wheeling, aerial firing, and unruly behavior. Strict action, including arrests, will be taken against offenders, particularly those harassing citizens or creating disturbances.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, the IGP has directed additional deployment of traffic police personnel, supported by Dolphin Squad, Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP), Elite Force, and PERU teams. Increased patrolling will be carried out on roads and highways, along with search and sweep operations in major cities.

Further, surety bonds have been mandated for individuals with prior offenses involving one-wheeling and aerial firing. The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, along with Regional Police Officers (RPOs) and District Police Officers (DPOs), has been tasked with overseeing arrangements and ensuring public safety measures are strictly enforced.

The Punjab Police have urged citizens to report illegal activities such as weapon displays, one-wheeling, and aerial firing through the police helpline at 15.

Authorities have appealed to the public for cooperation and responsible behavior to ensure peaceful celebrations, emphasizing that law enforcement agencies will remain vigilant throughout the night.