Bangladesh's former intelligence chief sent to jail on 8-day remand

DHAKA - In a significant development, Bangladesh's former intelligence chief, Major General Ziaul Hasan, has been sent to jail on an 8-day physical remand. The decision came following a case related to the death of 24-year-old Shahjahan Ali during a student protest, where police reportedly fired on demonstrators.
According to Indian media reports, the court in Dhaka is currently hearing the case against Major General Ziaul Hasan. The prosecution had requested a 10-day physical remand for the former intelligence chief, but the court granted an 8-day remand instead.
The case has garnered significant attention in Bangladesh, particularly after the recent political upheaval. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the army chief announced the formation of an interim government, which included changes in high military positions. As part of these changes, Major General Ziaul Hasan was removed from his role as head of the intelligence agency.
Subsequently, Major General Hasan was detained at Dhaka Airport while attempting to leave the country. During today's court proceedings, he disclosed that since his detention on August 7, he has been held in a secret detention center and has been denied access to visitors.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
