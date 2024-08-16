Bangladesh's former intelligence chief sent to jail on 8-day remand

DHAKA - In a significant development, Bangladesh's former intelligence chief, Major General Ziaul Hasan, has been sent to jail on an 8-day physical remand. The decision came following a case related to the death of 24-year-old Shahjahan Ali during a student protest, where police reportedly fired on demonstrators.

According to Indian media reports, the court in Dhaka is currently hearing the case against Major General Ziaul Hasan. The prosecution had requested a 10-day physical remand for the former intelligence chief, but the court granted an 8-day remand instead.

The case has garnered significant attention in Bangladesh, particularly after the recent political upheaval. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the army chief announced the formation of an interim government, which included changes in high military positions. As part of these changes, Major General Ziaul Hasan was removed from his role as head of the intelligence agency.

Subsequently, Major General Hasan was detained at Dhaka Airport while attempting to leave the country. During today's court proceedings, he disclosed that since his detention on August 7, he has been held in a secret detention center and has been denied access to visitors.