Search

World

Bangladesh's former intelligence chief sent to jail on 8-day remand

07:58 PM | 16 Aug, 2024
army chief bangladesh

DHAKA -  In a significant development, Bangladesh's former intelligence chief, Major General Ziaul Hasan, has been sent to jail on an 8-day physical remand. The decision came following a case related to the death of 24-year-old Shahjahan Ali during a student protest, where police reportedly fired on demonstrators.

According to Indian media reports, the court in Dhaka is currently hearing the case against Major General Ziaul Hasan. The prosecution had requested a 10-day physical remand for the former intelligence chief, but the court granted an 8-day remand instead.

The case has garnered significant attention in Bangladesh, particularly after the recent political upheaval. Following the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the army chief announced the formation of an interim government, which included changes in high military positions. As part of these changes, Major General Ziaul Hasan was removed from his role as head of the intelligence agency.

Subsequently, Major General Hasan was detained at Dhaka Airport while attempting to leave the country. During today's court proceedings, he disclosed that since his detention on August 7, he has been held in a secret detention center and has been denied access to visitors.

World

07:58 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Bangladesh's former intelligence chief sent to jail on 8-day remand

12:38 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

‘Be The One’: O! Millionaire’s new campaign sets sights on ...

05:30 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

Gaza death toll surpasses 40,000 as humanitarian crisis deepens

11:08 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Burj Khalifa glows in Pakistani flag colors for Independence Day ...

10:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

'Saudi Crown Prince MBS reveals threats to his life over push for ...

10:25 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Indian man arrested for making peacock curry for YouTube video

Advertisement

Latest

09:35 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh's new album features 2 Pakistani artists

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: